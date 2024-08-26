WATCH: Alan Dershowitz – ‘If Hamas has more trust in Kamala, I have less trust in Kamala’ August 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-alan-dershowitz-if-hamas-has-more-trust-in-kamala-i-have-less-trust-in-kamala/ Email Print Renowned lawyer and professor Alan Dershowitz put the election in simple terms, stating that if Hamas sympathizers and Hamas itself prefer Harris to Biden, it should send a message to the public. If Hamas trusts Kamala Harris, should we?Visit the link below to watch the full show!https://t.co/dSai0MjBg5 pic.twitter.com/C7RerjnTK5 — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) August 25, 2024 alan dershowitzHamasKamala Harris