WATCH: Alan Dershowitz – ‘If Hamas has more trust in Kamala, I have less trust in Kamala’

Renowned lawyer and professor Alan Dershowitz put the election in simple terms, stating that if Hamas sympathizers and Hamas itself prefer Harris to Biden, it should send a message to the public.

