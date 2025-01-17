WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters interrupt ‘secretary of genocide’ Blinken’s speech January 17, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-interrupt-secretary-of-genocide-blinkens-speech/ Email Print Anti-Israel protesters interrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C., calling him ‘Bloody Blinken’ and the ‘Secretary of Genocide.’BREAKING: Reporter Sam Husseini was forcibly removed from the briefing room after interrupting Blinken’s final press conference.Must watch pic.twitter.com/dnIM1DrPgp— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 16, 2025 BREAKING: Protester repeatedly interrupts Secretary of State Tony Blinken during a news conference and accuses him of serious crimes. The protester shouted: “Why aren’t you in The Hague?”—a pointed reference to the International Criminal Court’s role in prosecuting crimes… pic.twitter.com/YS1YLm3aaN— The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) January 16, 2025 Antony BlinkenPress Conferenceprotesters