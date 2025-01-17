Search

WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters interrupt ‘secretary of genocide’ Blinken’s speech

Anti-Israel protesters interrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C., calling him ‘Bloody Blinken’ and the ‘Secretary of Genocide.’

