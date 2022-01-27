WATCH: ‘I’m sorry your grandfather was murdered here’ – Austrian chancellor apologizes to Lapid

“On behalf of the Republic of Austria,” the the birthplace of Nazi leader Adolph Hitler, Chancellor Karl Nehammer apologized to Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on International Holocaust Remembrance Day “for the crimes committed here.”

The memorial event was held at the site of the Mauthausen concentration camp, where Lapid’s grandfather was among the murdered victims.

“The Nazis thought they were the future, and that Jews would be something you only find in a museum. Instead, the Jewish state is the future, and Mauthausen is a museum,” Lapid said.