WATCH: Biden receives Trump in Oval Office, promises ‘smooth transition’

For the first time since Trump’s historic election win, he met with President Biden to discuss a smooth transfer of power and expressed gratitude for his visit to the White House.

President Biden: "Congratulations. Looking forward to a smooth transition…Welcome back." President-elect Trump: "Politics is tough and it's in many cases not a nice world, but it is a nice world today. I appreciate it very much." pic.twitter.com/OUQLkb12tC — CSPAN (@cspan) November 13, 2024