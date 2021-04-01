WATCH: Biden sending nearly $100 million to Palestinians as vetting questions remain April 1, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-sending-nearly-100-million-to-palestinians-as-vetting-questions-remain/ Email Print The Biden administration is quietly resuming funding to the Palestinian Authority even as the General Accounting Office called for strict new measures to be put in place after it found that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) “repeatedly failed in its vetting program,” ILTV reports. Mahmoud AbbasPalestiniansUSAID