WATCH: Border officer fights off terrorist attempting to steal his rifle

Off-duty Border soldiers at a Kafr Qara gas station swiftly overpowered a 20-year-old illegal resident from Hebron who attempted to seize a weapon, preventing a potential attack before handing him over to police.

