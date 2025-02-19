WATCH: Border officer fights off terrorist attempting to steal his rifle February 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-border-officer-fights-off-terrorist-attempting-to-steal-his-rifle/ Email Print Off-duty Border soldiers at a Kafr Qara gas station swiftly overpowered a 20-year-old illegal resident from Hebron who attempted to seize a weapon, preventing a potential attack before handing him over to police.BREAKINGWATCH: Terrorist Attempts to Snatch Weapon from Off-Duty Border Guard – Instantly NeutralizedOff-duty Border Guard soldiers stopped at a gas station in Kafr Qara when a terrorist suddenly lunged, attempting to seize a fighter’s weapon.Reacting in a split second,… pic.twitter.com/bp6qNklJII — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 19, 2025 Border PoliceTerrorismweapon