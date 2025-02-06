Search

WATCH: British academic praises Hamas says the world completely demonized them

British-Palestinian academic Ghada Karmi also said that you ‘can’t accommodate’ Israel because of its so-called vicious crimes against Palestinians and that it must be dismantled immediately.

