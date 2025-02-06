WATCH: British academic praises Hamas says the world completely demonized them February 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-british-academic-praises-hamas-says-the-world-completely-demonized-them/ Email Print British-Palestinian academic Ghada Karmi also said that you ‘can’t accommodate’ Israel because of its so-called vicious crimes against Palestinians and that it must be dismantled immediately.British-Palestinian academic Ghada Karmi: I Want to Pay Tribute to Hamas, It Has Been Completely Demonized; We Need to Work Towards Ridding the World of Israel – It Cannot Be Reformed and Made to Join the Human Family pic.twitter.com/1B7D1Er1sE— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 6, 2025 British-PalestinianGhada KarmiHamas