WATCH: Camp ‘Simcha Without Borders’ children create hope-filled mural for surfside community June 30, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-camp-simcha-without-borders-children-create-hope-filled-mural-for-surfside-community/ Email Print Children attending Camp Simcha Without Borders, who themselves have overcome trauma such as loss of a loves one and chemotherapy, bring a message of hope to the community of Surfside, where a building collapsed last week that resulted in the death of at least 12 and 150 missing. disasterFloridapost-trauma