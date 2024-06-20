WATCH: Canada – Dozens of Muslims obstruct traffic to pray June 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-canada-dozens-of-muslims-obstruct-traffic-to-pray/ Email Print Canada has been a hub of antisemitism and pro-Islamist sentiment since Hamas launched their horrific attack on Oct. 7th. There are 741 mosques in Canada, but Muslims block traffic and pray in the middle of the road. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/fVCfdwBZi4— Europe Invasion (@EuropeInvasionn) June 19, 2024 CanadaMuslimspraying