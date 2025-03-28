Search

WATCH: Chaos erupts in Myanmar as 7.7 magnitude earthquakes hits

Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and an unknown number of people are trapped or dead after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, causing destruction as far as Thailand, 1,000 km away.

