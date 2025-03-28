WATCH: Chaos erupts in Myanmar as 7.7 magnitude earthquakes hits

Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and an unknown number of people are trapped or dead after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, causing destruction as far as Thailand, 1,000 km away.

BREAKING Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/rLRczHXEK0 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 28, 2025

CRIES AND SCREAMS AS EARTHQUAKE STRIKES MANDALAY, MYANMAR Terrified residents in Mandalay were heard crying and screaming as a powerful earthquake shook the city. Source: RT India https://t.co/Zh6yUwrgr4 pic.twitter.com/RgkyNnRYz0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 28, 2025

DEVASTATION IN MYANMAR'S MANDALAY: MOSQUE COLLAPSES IN DEADLY EARTHQUAKE The iconic Shwe Pho Shein mosque collapsed during prayer time, trapping worshippers under the rubble after the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar. The quake, which hit… https://t.co/svOLkeg2pj pic.twitter.com/5BennMwVPO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 28, 2025

Heartfelt prayers and solidarity with the people affected by the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake in #Myanmar and #Thailand.

May those who lost loved ones find strength, the injured recover swiftly, and communities rebuild with resilience. The world stands with you.… pic.twitter.com/GDMndlS71J — Tulsi For President (@TulsiPotus) March 28, 2025

Devastation across the city of Mandalay in Myanmar, as a result of today’s 7.7 magnitude earthquake, with dozens of buildings having collapsed as well as the Ava Bridge over the Irrawaddy River. pic.twitter.com/8YE8KsxXws — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 28, 2025