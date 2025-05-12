WATCH: China and U.S. agree to 90-day tariff pause, cut rates by 115 points

The United States and China agreed to a 90-day pause in their trade war, reducing U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30% and Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods from 125% to 10%, effective May 14, 2025, to facilitate further trade negotiations.

.@SecScottBessent: "We have reached an agreement on a 90-day pause and substantially moved down the tariff levels — both sides, on the reciprocal tariffs, will move their tariffs down 115%." pic.twitter.com/Jxdd11U83s — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 12, 2025