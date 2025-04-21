WATCH: China, Egypt conduct joint air force drill April 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-china-egypt-conduct-joint-air-force-drill/ Email Print China and Egypt launched their first-ever joint air force drill, featuring Chinese fighter jets, strategic transport aircraft, early warning planes, and aerial refueling tankers in a show of deepening military cooperation.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-21-at-00.55.31_64336da6.mp4Chinese and Egyptian air forces started their first-day training of the "Eagles of Civilization 2025" joint exercise at an air base in Egypt on April 19.https://t.co/my77Y4hwFT pic.twitter.com/4OsUZEkzFx— CCTV+ (@CCTV_Plus) April 20, 2025 Air forceChinaEgypt