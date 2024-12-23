Search

WATCH: Christian Arab sings ‘Hurricane’ with orphaned Israeli during Eurovision qualifiers

Valerie Hamaty, an Arab Orthodox Christian, a nominee to represent Israel in Eurovision 2025 performed ‘Hurricane,’ a song by Eden Golan, alongside Daniel Weiss, who tragically lost both his parents on October 7th.

