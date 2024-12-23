WATCH: Christian Arab sings ‘Hurricane’ with orphaned Israeli during Eurovision qualifiers December 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-christian-arab-sings-hurricane-with-orphaned-israeli-during-eurovision-qualifiers/ Email Print Valerie Hamaty, an Arab Orthodox Christian, a nominee to represent Israel in Eurovision 2025 performed ‘Hurricane,’ a song by Eden Golan, alongside Daniel Weiss, who tragically lost both his parents on October 7th.This is a must watch.Valerie Hamaty, an Orthodox Christian of Arab origin, is one of the nominees to represent Israel in Eurovision 2025, and yesterday she performed the song "Hurricane" by Eden Golan with Daniel Weiss, who lost both his parents on October 7th.Beautiful.❤️ pic.twitter.com/kLWAoecCX3— Vivid. (@VividProwess) December 22, 2024 Daniel WeissEurovisionHurricaneValerie Hamaty