WATCH: Cori Bush after primary loss – 'AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down' August 7, 2024

After her defeat in the Democratic primary to moderate Wesley Bell, Cori Bush, a longtime Israel hater, called out AIPAC and said she's committed to tearing it down.