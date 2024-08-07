Search

WATCH: Cori Bush after primary loss – ‘AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down’

After her defeat in the Democratic primary to moderate Wesley Bell, Cori Bush, a longtime Israel hater, called out AIPAC and said she’s committed to tearing it down.

