WATCH: Death as a Martyr by hunger strike is 'a problem,' says released prisoner May 17, 2023 Released Palestinian prisoner Alaa Al-A'araj, discussing the death of Islamic Jihad terrorist Khader Adnan in Israeli jail, concurs with his own mother, who said that Martyrdom is a "source of pride, but not in this way."