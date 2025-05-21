WATCH: Despite claims of famine, Gaza’s supermarkets are filled to the brim

Despite clear video evidence from this month suggesting otherwise, the United Nations and several mainstream media outlets continue to push the false narrative that Gaza is starving and urgently requires a massive influx of humanitarian aid.

The markets in Gaza are full of goods and food, as you can see in this video from today…

Instead of the whole world continuing to address the "hunger in Gaza," maybe they'll start dealing with the real problem there – our hostages in the tunnels who have been dying of actual… pic.twitter.com/mAjDDHFIsl

— Israel News Pulse (@israelnewspulse) May 9, 2025