WATCH: Dog stolen on Oct. 7th returned to owner after 18 months

Eighteen months after the October 7 massacre, an IDF soldier found and rescued Billy, a missing family dog, from Gaza’s rubble—reuniting her with the grieving Dancyg family in what they called “a miracle from heaven.”

