WATCH: Dog stolen on Oct. 7th returned to owner after 18 months

Eighteen months after the October 7 massacre, an IDF soldier found and rescued Billy, a missing family dog, from Gaza’s rubble—reuniting her with the grieving Dancyg family in what they called “a miracle from heaven.”

Israeli family reunites with dog taken to Gaza in Hamas attack after 18 months

Billy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, rescued by Golani Brigade reservist in Gaza and reunited with her family after 558 days ***

