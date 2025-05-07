WATCH: DOJ announces largest fentanyl seizure in US history

Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that the United States seized 11.5 kilos of fentanyl and approximately 3 million fentanyl pills in a massive drug bust in New Mexico, which also led to the arrest of six high-level cartel members.

