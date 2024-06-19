WATCH: Douglas Murray gives scorching response in heated Antisemitism vs Anti-Zionist debate June 19, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-douglas-murray-gives-scorching-response-in-heated-antisemitism-vs-anti-zionist-debate/ Email Print Douglas Murray, one of the most vocal Israel supporters since Oct. 7th decimated the debate opposition when he said if you ignore the other genocides across the world, and focus solely on Israel, you’re just an antisemite. Douglas Murray's blistering rebuttal to Medhi Hasan during the 'Anti-Zionism vs Anti-Semitism' Munk debate:DM: "I started by mentioning the war. There is no law of war that says you're allowed to start a war then complain when you lose it.""If Medhi cares about the Palestinian… pic.twitter.com/ZsRMX1OKr6— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 18, 2024 douglas murrayMedhi HasanMunkDebates