WATCH: Dozens of terror organizations were funded by US foreign aid February 27, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dozens-of-terror-organizations-were-funded-by-us-foreign-aid/ Email Print Billions of U.S. dollars have funded various jihadist and terror organizations, such as Hamas, which received over $2 billion from USAID after committing the horrific October 7 massacre in southern Israel.Just a taste of some of the terror funding that went on by USAID. Your head will explode.pic.twitter.com/EGLiw7gADz— The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) February 27, 2025 HamasMiddle EastTerrorismUS fundingUSAID