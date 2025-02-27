WATCH: Dozens of terror organizations were funded by US foreign aid

Billions of U.S. dollars have funded various jihadist and terror organizations, such as Hamas, which received over $2 billion from USAID after committing the horrific October 7 massacre in southern Israel.

Just a taste of some of the terror funding that went on by USAID. Your head will explode.pic.twitter.com/EGLiw7gADz — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) February 27, 2025