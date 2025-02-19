WATCH: Drone footage captures beautiful and snowy Mount Hermon February 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-drone-footage-captures-beautiful-and-snowy-mount-hermon/ Email Print Drone footage by IDF Battalion 8551 showcases stunning aerial views of Mount Hermon Peak and the surrounding mountains, while other IDF units captured footage from the scenic roads.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-19-at-19.52.44_8f9ed2d4.mp4 IDFMount Hermonsnow