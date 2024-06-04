WATCH: Elbit’s Roem – The world’s first fully automated artillery system June 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-elbits-roem-the-worlds-first-fully-automated-artillery-system/ Email Print The Roem artillery system by Elbit stands out as a cutting-edge, fully automated 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer, capable of firing at least eight rounds per minute with an impressive range of up to 80 kilometers. Meet the Roem: 8 shells. 40 KM in range and more. pic.twitter.com/4Hn7NsvCvC — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 3, 2024 artilleryElbitfully automatedRoem