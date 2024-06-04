Search

WATCH: Elbit’s Roem – The world’s first fully automated artillery system

The Roem artillery system by Elbit stands out as a cutting-edge, fully automated 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer, capable of firing at least eight rounds per minute with an impressive range of up to 80 kilometers.







