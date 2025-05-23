WATCH: Eyewitness to embassy shooting shuts down CNN host May 23, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-eyewitness-to-embassy-shooting-shuts-down-cnn-host/ Email Print An eyewitness to the Israeli embassy shooting compared the shooter’s motives to those of the anti-Israel student movement, stating that violent rhetoric such as ‘Globalize the Intifada’ is essentially the same.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-22-at-19.53.27.mp4 CNNIsraeli EmbassyShooting attack