WATCH: Eyewitness to embassy shooting shuts down CNN host

An eyewitness to the Israeli embassy shooting compared the shooter’s motives to those of the anti-Israel student movement, stating that violent rhetoric such as ‘Globalize the Intifada’ is essentially the same.

