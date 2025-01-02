Search

WATCH: Florida Rep. Mills – ‘We know there are sleeper cells in our area’

Following the devastating attack in New Orleans, Florida Rep. Cory Mills warned of active terror cells within the U.S. and accused the Biden administration of allowing these individuals into the country through his open border policy.

