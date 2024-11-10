WATCH: Footage from Amsterdam shows Israeli getting his head bashed by rioters November 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-footage/ Email Print New footage from Amsterdam reveals a group of migrants violently pursuing and repeatedly stomping on a Jewish man’s head.Breaking: More video from Amsterdam shows a group of migrants chasing down a Jew and repeatedly stomping on his head.The mainstream media thinks that removing a Palestinian flag justifies this sort of behaviour. pic.twitter.com/jIkADLC0rd— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 9, 2024 AmsterdamAntisemitismPogromviolence