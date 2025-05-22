WATCH: Former Iranian deputy FM – ‘A war with America will not end in victory for them’ May 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-iranian-deputy-fm-a-war-with-america-will-not-end-in-victory-for-them/ Email Print Former Iranian Deputy FM Mohammad-Javad Larijani slammed President Trump’s doubts about Iran’s nuclear program and warned that any military action would spark a global war with American bases turned into “legitimate targets.” Donald TrumpIranNuclear talks