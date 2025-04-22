Search

WATCH: Freed hostage Emily Damari expresses gratitude for Independence Day torch lighting nomination

Recently released hostage Emily Damari shared her excitement about lighting one of the torches on Israel’s Independence Day in honor of the hostages still held in Gaza, while expressing heartfelt gratitude to the IDF for defending the country.

