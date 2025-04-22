WATCH: Freed hostage Emily Damari expresses gratitude for Independence Day torch lighting nomination April 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-freed-hostage-emily-damari-expresses-gratitude-for-independence-day-torch-lighting-nomination/ Email Print Recently released hostage Emily Damari shared her excitement about lighting one of the torches on Israel’s Independence Day in honor of the hostages still held in Gaza, while expressing heartfelt gratitude to the IDF for defending the country.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-22-at-09.54.23_ee00e63a.mp4 Emily DamarihostageIndependence Day