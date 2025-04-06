Search

WATCH: Hamas fires 10 rockets at Ashdod, Ashkelon, one Israeli wounded

In one of its largest rocket barrages in months, Hamas launched 10 rockets at the coastal cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon, injuring one Israeli who was struck by shrapnel.

