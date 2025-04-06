WATCH: Hamas fires 10 rockets at Ashdod, Ashkelon, one Israeli wounded April 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-fires-10-rockets-at-ashdod-ashkelon-one-israeli-wounded/ Email Print In one of its largest rocket barrages in months, Hamas launched 10 rockets at the coastal cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon, injuring one Israeli who was struck by shrapnel.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-06-at-21.26.44_56b306fa.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-06-at-22.01.52_0bfdd3f3.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-06-at-21.40.33_3f3a8aa1.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/7LujjMoz5RPIbf8N.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-06-at-21.09.51_cfac1b1b.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-06-at-21.24.54_556dbb41.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-06-at-21.33.26_b9f5d64a.mp4 AshdodAshkelonHamasrocket attacks