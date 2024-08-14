WATCH: Hamas footage shows the firing of two long range rockets at central Israel August 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-footage-shows-the-firing-of-two-long-range-rockets-at-central-israel/ Email Print Despite immense IDF pressure in Gaza and diminishing Hamas’ troops significantly, the terror group still maintains some sort of rocket arsenal and the capabilities to fire them. WATCH Hxmas released a video depicting the launch of long-range rockets at Tel Aviv from a tent within the displaced persons camp in Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/s7tIgmVtjH — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 13, 2024 HamasIDFKhan Younisrockets