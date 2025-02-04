WATCH: Hamas shoots blindfolded Palestinian in the knee for stealing aid

Hamas has an iron grip on most of the humanitarian aid that enters Gaza, and once the trucks are looted, Hamas resells basic items at exorbitant markups and kills or maims anyone found stealing.

Graphic footage ⚠️ Footage published by Hamas shows its terrorists shooting a blindfolded man in the legs for allegedly stealing. Where are all the human rights activists? pic.twitter.com/BueoX1zpca — Israel ישראל (@Israel) February 3, 2025