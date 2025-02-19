WATCH: Hamas supporters swarm Jewish community, clash with local residents February 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-swarm-jewish-community-clash-with-local-residents/ Email Print The Pal-Awda group invaded the Jewish community of Boro Park in Brooklyn, where protesters chanted obscenities at Jewish residents, and some eyewitnesses claimed that a protester attempted to stab people.It should come as a shock to no one that the pro-Hamas mob targeting Jews and promising to “flood” Boro Park has descended into violence.Violence is not a bug but a feature of the so-called “Free Palestine” movement, which has no desire to free Palestinians from Hamas. pic.twitter.com/RLZZEb4GFg— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) February 19, 2025 BREAKING: The violent Jew hater who assaulted multiple Jews at the pro Hamas protest in Boro Park was identified.The suspect, Rohann Gill, is a 28-year-old registered nurse from Brooklyn who recently spent his summer at a Hamas Youth Camp.Good job @BenHanan_ pic.twitter.com/F8FwiYLb7o— REAL JEW (@THEREALJEW613) February 19, 2025 בארא פארק pic.twitter.com/XZxPYzNLKJ — Hasidic (@hasidic_1) February 19, 2025 BREAKING: A Hamas supporter attempted to ram his car into Jews in Boro Park.He was stopped by the NYPD and taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/YXKfYlCiT5— REAL JEW (@THEREALJEW613) February 19, 2025 This is the knife with which a Hamas supporter tried to stab Jews tonight in Boro Park. The Police will now take it as evidence. https://t.co/px6Krl0UIA pic.twitter.com/TdsSVfEQWn— REAL JEW (@THEREALJEW613) February 19, 2025 Read 'Zionists to Hell' - Anti-Israel protesters in Jewish NY neighborhood BrooklynNYPDpro-Palestinian protesters