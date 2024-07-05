WATCH: Hamas terrorists beat Gazans for taking aid from storehouses July 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-terrorists-beat-gazans-for-taking-aid-from-storehouses/ Email Print Hamas enforces its will in Gaza with a heavy hand and beats civilians who take humanitarian aid that is rightfully theirs. תיעוד שפרסם דובר צה"ל בערבית: פעילי חמאס מכים עזתים ש"גנבו" אוכל ממחסני הסיוע ההומניטרי@ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/x9V6b7K6MZ— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 5, 2024 GazaHamashumanitarian aid