WATCH: Harvard employee caught tearing down posters of deceased Bibas children on campus March 4, 2025

The employee, Jonathan Tuttle, was recorded tearing down pictures of the two Bibas children and offered no explanation for why it needed to be done, and in middle of an anti-Israel protest to boot.Yesterday, a Harvard employee was caught on camera ripping down posters of the Bibas brothers on campus.That employee was wearing an ID badge with the name Jonathan Tuttle.He is the cataloger of published materials at the library.pic.twitter.com/QXYaTOBkZH— Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) March 4, 2025