WATCH: Harvard employee caught tearing down posters of deceased Bibas children on campus

The employee, Jonathan Tuttle, was recorded tearing down pictures of the two Bibas children and offered no explanation for why it needed to be done, and in middle of an anti-Israel protest to boot.

