WATCH: Hezbollah bodycam footage shows IDF sniper eliminating terrorist attempting to plant border bomb September 19, 2024

The IDF killed three terrorists who were spotted along the border attempting to plant explosives to trap abnd kill IDF soldiers. WILD FOOTAGE Captured their own de*mise: The IDF released rare footage from the body cameras of Hezbollah terrorists attempting to plant explosives on the border fence—moments before they were neutralized. https://t.co/I0hg8Hy0L2 pic.twitter.com/GOMfFz30MW — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 19, 2024