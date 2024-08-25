WATCH: Hezbollah drone gets blown out of the air August 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-drone-gets-blown-out-of-the-air/ Email Print Hezbollah launched over 300 rockets in the early hours of Sunday morning in response to a massive preemptive strike by Israel, which destroyed thousands of rockets aimed and primed to fire at central Israel. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/WhatsApp-Video-2024-08-25-at-08.04.27_139a29bf.mp4 DroneHezbollahIAF