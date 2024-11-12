WATCH: Hezbollah drone intercepted moments before striking building

Two people were killed on Monday when a Hezbollah rocket struck the city of Nahariya, while another rocket landed near an occupied kindergarten, thankfully causing no injuries.

WILD FOOTAGE A Hezbollah drone was intercepted over the city of Haifa moments before it could strike residential building. pic.twitter.com/wRqEKqVFVu — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 12, 2024