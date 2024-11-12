WATCH: Hezbollah drone intercepted moments before striking building November 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-drone-intercepted-moments-before-striking-building/ Email Print Two people were killed on Monday when a Hezbollah rocket struck the city of Nahariya, while another rocket landed near an occupied kindergarten, thankfully causing no injuries.WILD FOOTAGEA Hezbollah drone was intercepted over the city of Haifa moments before it could strike residential building. pic.twitter.com/wRqEKqVFVu— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 12, 2024 DroneHezbollahinterception