WATCH: Hezbollah official clears out press conference following IDF warning of imminent strike October 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-official-clears-out-press-conference-following-idf-warning-of-imminent-strike/ Email Print A Hezbollah media relations spokesperson, Muhammed Afif, quickly ended his speech following orders from the IDF to immediately evacuate the area.WATCH⚡️During a press conference in Dahieh, Hezbollah’s media relations spokesperson Muhammed Afif wrapped up his remarks as journalists hastily grabbed their microphones and rushed out after the IDF issued a warning to evacuate the area. pic.twitter.com/QOOe5qutsk— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 22, 2024 Hezbollah spokespersonIDF airstrikeMuhammed Afif