WATCH: Hezbollah supporters clash with Lebanese Army due to flight stoppages

The Lebanese government prevented a plane scheduled to fly to Beirut from departing Tehran’s airport due to Israeli suspicions that it was being used to transfer funds to Hezbollah.

