WATCH: Hezbollah supporters clash with Lebanese Army due to flight stoppages

The Lebanese government prevented a plane scheduled to fly to Beirut from departing Tehran’s airport due to Israeli suspicions that it was being used to transfer funds to Hezbollah.

Damn. The Lebanese Army is finally firing at Hezbollah thugs near Beirut's airport. You can tell they've been severely weakened by the war and don't control

Lebanon with an iron fist any longer. They should replicate this in the South also.

The Lebanese Army has finally taken a stand against Hezbollah thugs causing chaos by the Beirut Airport. Why? Because Lebanon denied landing for an airplane sent by the regime in Iran. I'm surprised the army is doing its job for once.

Hezbollah supporters blocked the Beirut airport road today in protest of Lebanon barring flights from Iranian carriers. The cancelations follow a warning by IDF Arabic spox Avichay Adraee that the IRGC is transferring funds via the airport. When Avichay speaks, Lebanon listens.