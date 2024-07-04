WATCH: Hezbollah unleashes massive UAV and rocket barrage at northern Israel July 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-unleashes-massive-uav-and-rocket-barrage-at-northern-israel/ Email Print The massive, ongoing attack comes in presumed retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah’s commander of the Aziz unit, Muhammad Nimah Nasser.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-04-at-13.03.33_19ac4250.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-04-at-11.21.21_fcd8d21e.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-04-at-11.34.37_f46af66c.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-04-at-11.24.29_25344395.mp4 🚨The North is Burning pic.twitter.com/ypR0RSQbH8— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) July 4, 2024 🚨North pic.twitter.com/8KSge3Koue— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) July 4, 2024 The North is on fire, while our wonderful Defense minister is busy drawing up new red lines pic.twitter.com/GjTXEbzJmW — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) July 4, 2024 HezbollahIron DomerocketsUAV