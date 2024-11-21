WATCH: Holocaust survivor teaches pro-Palestinian supporters what a genocide really is November 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-holocaust-survivor-teaches-pro-palestinian-supporters-what-a-genocide-really-is/ Email Print Sami, a Holocaust survivor along with comedian Zach Sage, spoke with several pro-Palestinian or even outright antisemitic people about the truth of the Holocaust and what a real genocide looks like.Holocaust Survivor GenZ Holocaust Deniers #israel #gaza #holocaust #genocide #jews #jewish #news #nyc #manonthestreet #education #neveragain #neveragainisnow #bringthemhome #holocaustsurvivor #holocaustmemorial #holocaustmuseum pic.twitter.com/IXxa1ZHHNE— Zach Sage Fox (@zachsagefox) November 20, 2024 GenocideHolocaust survivorpro-Palestinian protestersSami