WATCH: Holocaust survivor teaches pro-Palestinian supporters what a genocide really is

Sami, a Holocaust survivor along with comedian Zach Sage, spoke with several pro-Palestinian or even outright antisemitic people about the truth of the Holocaust and what a real genocide looks like.

