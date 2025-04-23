Search

WATCH: Honoring Yom HaShoah by remembering the past and standing against antisemitism

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-honoring-yom-hashoah-by-remembering-the-past-and-standing-against-antisemitism/
Email Print

As Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day, we honor the memory of those lost, amplify the voices of survivors, and recommit to combating modern antisemitism to ensure such horrors are never repeated.

>