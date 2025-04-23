WATCH: Honoring Yom HaShoah by remembering the past and standing against antisemitism

As Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day, we honor the memory of those lost, amplify the voices of survivors, and recommit to combating modern antisemitism to ensure such horrors are never repeated.

“Never again” isn’t just a phrase, it’s a call to action.

To fight modern day antisemitism.

To tell the stories of the Holocaust survivors and carry their light forever.

As Yom HaShoah (Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day) approaches, we must rise for those who cannot.… pic.twitter.com/8vWKcXB7TT

— Israel ישראל (@Israel) April 23, 2025