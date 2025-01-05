WATCH: House Intelligence Committee Chair – ‘There are individuals in the US working with ISIS to harm Americans’ January 5, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-house-intelligence-committee-chair-there-are-individuals-in-the-us-working-with-isis-to-harm-americans/ Email Print House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner spoke on CBS’s Face the Nation and revealed that there are active terror cells in the U.S. homeland working in partnership with ISIS to harm Americans.JUST INHouse Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner confirms that terrorists are operating within the country, “collaborating with ISIS to harm Americans.” pic.twitter.com/LAxNbQVo2r— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 5, 2025 House Intelligence CommitteeISISMike TurnerTerrorism