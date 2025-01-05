Search

WATCH: House Intelligence Committee Chair – ‘There are individuals in the US working with ISIS to harm Americans’

House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner spoke on CBS’s Face the Nation and revealed that there are active terror cells in the U.S. homeland working in partnership with ISIS to harm Americans.

