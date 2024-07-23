Search

WATCH: Houthis flaunt ‘Yaffa’ drone that killed one Israeli in Tel Aviv attack

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-houthis-flaunt-yaffa-drone-that-killed-one-israeli-in-tel-aviv-attack/
Email Print

The drone is a revamped Samad 3 UAV, believed to originate from Iran, upgraded by Houthi technicians, and outfitted for longer journeys.

>