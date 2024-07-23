WATCH: Houthis flaunt ‘Yaffa’ drone that killed one Israeli in Tel Aviv attack July 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-houthis-flaunt-yaffa-drone-that-killed-one-israeli-in-tel-aviv-attack/ Email Print The drone is a revamped Samad 3 UAV, believed to originate from Iran, upgraded by Houthi technicians, and outfitted for longer journeys. The Houthi drone that impacted Tel Aviv this past Friday. https://t.co/zPbdjjmOu4 pic.twitter.com/2b4jIHmioK — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 23, 2024