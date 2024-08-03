WATCH: IAF conducts airstrike near Tulkarm, eliminates five Hamas members August 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iaf-conducts-airstrike-near-tulkarm-eliminates-five-hamas-members/ Email Print The Israeli Air Force struck five Hamas members based in Tulkarm on the way to commit a terror attack, taking out a senior commander. Overnight, the Israeli Air Force and Shin Bet carried out a Joint Operation in the West Bank which resulted in an Airstrike on a Vehicle within the Town of Qaffin to the North of Tulkarm; Five Members of Hamas’s Tulkarm Brigade, including Commander Haitham Balidi, were Eliminated… pic.twitter.com/xwhEt3IHMn — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 3, 2024 HamasIAFTulkarm