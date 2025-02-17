WATCH: IDF airstrike eliminates senior Hamas commander in southern Lebanon February 17, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-airstrike-eliminates-senior-hamas-commander-in-southern-lebanon/ Email Print The IDF has conducted near-daily strikes in Lebanon, targeting terrorist and weapons movements in violation of the ceasefire, with the latest airstrike eliminating Mohammed Shahin, the head of Hamas operations in Lebanon.BREAKINGReports of a targeted elimination on a vehicle in Sidon, southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/MkVKJcclsj— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 17, 2025 This is Mohammed Shahin who was toasted by a drone. A senior Hamas figure in Southern Lebanon who was planning attacks against Jewish targets outside the region. pic.twitter.com/RbJmd3jT0N — #EBluemountain1 (@EBluemountain1) February 17, 2025 The Israeli army assassinated today the Palestinian leader in Hamas, Mohammed Shahin, in an airstrike targeting his car on the coastal corniche in the city of Sidon, southern Lebanon.A new violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/pZYaSVONRq — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) February 17, 2025 airstrikeIDFLebanon