Search

WATCH: IDF airstrike eliminates senior Hamas commander in southern Lebanon

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-airstrike-eliminates-senior-hamas-commander-in-southern-lebanon/
Email Print

The IDF has conducted near-daily strikes in Lebanon, targeting terrorist and weapons movements in violation of the ceasefire, with the latest airstrike eliminating Mohammed Shahin, the head of Hamas operations in Lebanon.

>