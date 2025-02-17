WATCH: IDF airstrike eliminates senior Hamas commander in southern Lebanon

The IDF has conducted near-daily strikes in Lebanon, targeting terrorist and weapons movements in violation of the ceasefire, with the latest airstrike eliminating Mohammed Shahin, the head of Hamas operations in Lebanon.

Reports of a targeted elimination on a vehicle in Sidon, southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/MkVKJcclsj

This is Mohammed Shahin who was toasted by a drone. A senior Hamas figure in Southern Lebanon who was planning attacks against Jewish targets outside the region. pic.twitter.com/RbJmd3jT0N

The Israeli army assassinated today the Palestinian leader in Hamas, Mohammed Shahin, in an airstrike targeting his car on the coastal corniche in the city of Sidon, southern Lebanon.

A new violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/pZYaSVONRq

— Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) February 17, 2025