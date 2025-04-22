WATCH: IDF demolishes home of terrorist responsible for attack that killed soldier, wounded three April 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-demolishes-home-of-terrorist-responsible-for-attack-that-killed-soldier-wounded-three/ Email Print Israeli forces demolished the home of terrorist Muhammad Shahab, months after he carried out the deadly ramming attack at Nir Zvi Junction that killed Captain Ariel Topaz and wounded three other soldiers.כוחות הביטחון הרסו הלילה את ביתו של המחבל מוחמד שאהב שביצע את פיגוע הדריסה בצומת ניר צבי כתוצאה ממנו נהרג סרן אריאל טופז ז״ל ונפצעו שלושה חיילים נוספיםכוחות צה״ל מחטיבת בנימין, לוחמי יחידת יהל״ם וכוחות מג״ב איו״ש הרסו הלילה את ביתו של המחבל מוחמד שאהב בכפר א-רם שבחטיבת בנימין.… pic.twitter.com/m2l4APOUeF— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 22, 2025 WATCH The IDF demolished the home of Mohammed Shahab in A-Ram, East Jerusalem, after he carried out a deadly car-ramming attack in July that killed Cpt. Ariel Topaz and injured three soldiers. Home demolitions are part of Israel’s policy against attackers. pic.twitter.com/17urO8dPhK— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 22, 2025The home of a Jihadist was blown up this morning by the IDF pic.twitter.com/Ot8UCee1uB — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) April 22, 2025 house demolitionIDFTerrorism