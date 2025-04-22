Search

WATCH: IDF demolishes home of terrorist responsible for attack that killed soldier, wounded three

Israeli forces demolished the home of terrorist Muhammad Shahab, months after he carried out the deadly ramming attack at Nir Zvi Junction that killed Captain Ariel Topaz and wounded three other soldiers.

