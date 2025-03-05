WATCH: IDF destroys home of terrorist responsible for murdering 7 Israelis March 5, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-home-of-terrorist-responsible-for-murdering-7-israelis/ Email Print IDF forces obliterated the Hebron homes of terrorists Ahmed Haimuni and Muhammad Mask, responsible for the cowardly October 1, 2024, attack on the Jaffa light rail station that brutally claimed seven lives while wounding 15 others.כוחות צה״ל מחטיבת יהודה ולוחמי יחידת יהל״ם הרסו הלילה את בתיהם של המחבלים אחמד הימוני ומחמד מסק בחברון.המחבלים ביצעו ב-1 באוקטובר 2024 פיגוע טרור בתחנת הרכבת הקלה ביפו, בו נרצחו שבעה ישראלים ותושבים זרים ונפצעו 15 נוספים>> pic.twitter.com/mVFt0B0yJm— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 5, 2025 home demolishmentIDFTerrorism