WATCH: IDF destroys home of terrorist responsible for murdering 7 Israelis

IDF forces obliterated the Hebron homes of terrorists Ahmed Haimuni and Muhammad Mask, responsible for the cowardly October 1, 2024, attack on the Jaffa light rail station that brutally claimed seven lives while wounding 15 others.

