WATCH: IDF drone drops grenade on explosives-filled van in Jenin February 13, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-drone-drops-grenade-on-explosives-filled-van-in-jenin/ Email Print During the ongoing counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, security forces have arrested over 210 suspects, eliminated more than 60 terrorists, destroyed around 30 buildings, confiscated 85 weapons, and conducted 14 airstrikes. יותר מ-90 מחבלים נעצרו ו-12 כלי נשק הוחרמו השבוע בגזרת יהודה ושומרון: כוחות יחידת אגוז השמידו רכב תופת במבצע בג׳נין >> pic.twitter.com/siBqUZEIMH— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 13, 2025https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-13-at-17.09.14_9a31ec33.mp4 IDFJudea and SamariaTerrorismTulkarm