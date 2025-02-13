Search

WATCH: IDF drone drops grenade on explosives-filled van in Jenin

During the ongoing counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, security forces have arrested over 210 suspects, eliminated more than 60 terrorists, destroyed around 30 buildings, confiscated 85 weapons, and conducted 14 airstrikes.



