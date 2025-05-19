WATCH: IDF engineers blow up terror tunnel which killed two IDF soldiers May 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-engineers-blow-up-terror-tunnel-which-killed-two-idf-soldiers/ Email Print IDF fighters eliminated a terror squad and destroyed the booby-trapped tunnel used by terrorists to flee after the killing of Captain Noam Ravid and Staff Sergeant Yahli Sharor. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-19-at-11.56.59_8bef6998.mp4 GazaHamasIDF