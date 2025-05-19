Search

WATCH: IDF engineers blow up terror tunnel which killed two IDF soldiers

IDF fighters eliminated a terror squad and destroyed the booby-trapped tunnel used by terrorists to flee after the killing of Captain Noam Ravid and Staff Sergeant Yahli Sharor.







