WATCH: IDF locates Hezbollah weapon cache meters from UNIFIL outpost October 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-locates-hezbollah-weapon-cache-meters-from-unifil-outpost/ Email Print The UN and its Middle East-focused organizations, UNRWA and UNIFIL, have been an utter failure in curbing the expansion of terrorism.WATCH⚡️IDF drone footage reveals a Hezbollah weapons cache situated less than 500 meters from a UNIFIL post in Lebanon. @UNWatch pic.twitter.com/2E5TmbzD1r— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 14, 2024 HezbollahTerrorismUNIFIL